For sale: New 3-bedroom flat in historic West End Jordanhill College listed for £670k

The stunning flat is set in the former Jordanhill College building

Cala Homes (West) have launched the brand-new apartments at its flagship development in Jordanhill Park - the former site of Jordanhill college.

The apartments are named after the last ever Principal of Jordanhill Teaching College, Thomas Bone. The college was formerly housed in the David Stow building, which sits further up the development in Jordanhill Park.

The Thomas Bone Apartments have now launched and comprise a collection of 18 stunning homes across four levels with a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as ‘exclusive penthouses.’

This particular apartment is based in the old Jordanhill College (David Stow) building - and offers:

3 bedrooms plus a separate living room to lower level

Allocated parking

4 bathrooms - one on each level and two ensuites

Underfloor heating system included

Designer kitchen with Silestone worktops and integrated appliances

Utility room

Secure video door entry and fob access control system

Double door entry to lounge

Access to two fully landscaped inner courtyards with seating areas and lighting

1 . School Drive, Jordanhill Park

2 . School Drive, Jordanhill Park

3 . School Drive, Jordanhill Park