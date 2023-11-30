For sale: New 3-bedroom flat in historic West End Jordanhill College listed for £670k
The stunning flat is set in the former Jordanhill College building
Cala Homes (West) have launched the brand-new apartments at its flagship development in Jordanhill Park - the former site of Jordanhill college.
The apartments are named after the last ever Principal of Jordanhill Teaching College, Thomas Bone. The college was formerly housed in the David Stow building, which sits further up the development in Jordanhill Park.
The Thomas Bone Apartments have now launched and comprise a collection of 18 stunning homes across four levels with a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as ‘exclusive penthouses.’
This particular apartment is based in the old Jordanhill College (David Stow) building - and offers:
- 3 bedrooms plus a separate living room to lower level
- Allocated parking
- 4 bathrooms - one on each level and two ensuites
- Underfloor heating system included
- Designer kitchen with Silestone worktops and integrated appliances
- Utility room
- Secure video door entry and fob access control system
- Double door entry to lounge
- Access to two fully landscaped inner courtyards with seating areas and lighting
