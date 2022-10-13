Robbie Williams is excited about returning to Glasgow for his upcoming shows, he will be keen to entertain you all once again over the course of three days. Here’s everything you need to know prior to the shows coming at the end of the month.

Robbie Williams looking forward to returning to Glasgow

Robbie Williams is coming back to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 24th, 25th and 27th and is excited about his return to the city saying, ‘I feel like a Scot when I’m in Scotland.’

The 48-year-old famous singer will celebrate his 25th anniversary in Glasgow at the end of the month with the possibility of a reunion with Take That also on the cards.

His earlier years were about taking on the stage around the world and performing in front of large audiences which made him the super-star we all know him for today.

Most Popular

The three upcoming shows will be testament to his lively figure with crowds set to flock in their droves to see Williams once again entertaining the crowd from Glasgow and elsewhere.

Here is everything you can expect when Robbie Williams touches down in Glasgow at the end of the month.

Playlist

Advertisement

Hey Wow Yeah Yeah Let Me Entertain You Land of 1000 Dances Monsoon Strong Come Undone Everything Changes Don’t Look Back in Anger The Flood Love My Life Eternity Lost Old Before I Die Supreme Feel Kids Rock DJ No Regrets She’s the One Angels

Timings

The concerts will commence at 6:30pm each night and are expected to finish between 10:30pm and 11:00pm with an interval in between.

How to get there

OVO Hydro is conveniently situated for motorists, just off the M8 motorway, and with plenty of parking.

Leave the M8 at junction 19 and join the westbound Clydeside Expressway (A814). Westbound on the Expressway (A814) take the cut off signposted SEC East. Turn left at traffic lights and take the right lane to access multi-storey parking.

Advertisement

Glasgow is linked to Edinburgh by the M8 and England via the M74. The M80 connects Stirling to Glasgow, while the M77 connects us to the west coast of Scotland. Traffic Scotland provides up to date traffic and road works information.

the SEC is a three-minute train ride from Glasgow Central. If you arrive at Queen Street, you’ll need to walk or get a bus to Central to continue your journey by train.

The SEC has its own dedicated railway station – Exhibition Centre – allowing easy access from the city centre and suburbs. There are six trains an hour (around every 10 minutes) from Glasgow Central station, departing from Platform 17 (low level).

Strathclyde Passenger Transport operates the Glasgow Subway providing quick and convenient connections from 15 points across the city (the St. Enoch stop is a few minutes’ walk from Central Station for onward transfer to the campus).

The X19 Stagecoach service operates near to the Scottish Event Campus, stopping on Finnieston Street only a few minutes’ walk from the venues.

There is a Glasgow Taxis pick-up and drop-off point outside the SEC Armadillo. There are several taxi ranks throughout the city including at Buchanan Bus Station, Queen Street and Central stations and most large hotels. - All Taxi Drivers are enhanced disclosure checked.

Advertisement

Our postcode for your satnav is G3 8YW.

Parking

The multi-storey is operated by Glasgow City Council.

Further information is available from the operator’s website.

The multi-storey has a height restriction of 2m. Drivers with vehicles over 2m can find other local parking areas here.

Please note that residential parking cannot be accommodated at the OVO Hydro.

Advertisement

What did he say?

Williams spoke to STV before coming to Glasgow saying, “Welsh, Scottish, Irish audiences – English are great too, but there’s something different in the water up there. There is a greater willingness to release themselves to no inhibitions.

“When I get to Scotland I feel Scottish.

“There is this sort of patriotism where you’re like ‘yeah, you should feel that way about you cause it’s ace here and you’re ace and I want to be a part of that.’

“I think it’s vitally important as a punter – and I speak as a punter – what happens when I go to shows is when they play one I don’t know, I go ‘I’ll give you that. Don’t do it again. Don’t do two in a row.’”

Tickets for Robbie Williams’s upcoming shows can be found here.