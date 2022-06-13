The former Take That member will celebrate 25 years as a solo artist by heading on his XXV UK Tour in 2022 - including two huge shows in Glasgow.

World-renowned popstar Robbie Williams has officially announced a UK arena tour that will take place in 2022.

The tour - titled XXV - will mark the 25th anniversary of the 48-year-old’s solo career, which he embarked on after leaving popular pop group Take That in 1995.

It is also in celebration of Robbie Williams’ new studio album - also titled XXV - which is set for release on Friday, 9 September 2022.

Gracing a number of the UK’s biggest cities and grandest entertainment arenas, here is everything you need to know about the double header at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro; from when they are scheduled, to how to access the pre-sale.

When will Robbie Williams play in Glasgow?

The pop singer is set to grace the Scottish city of Glasgow on two separate occasions during his UK and Ireland arena tour in 2022.

Robbie Williams will play at the OVO Hydro Arena for the first show on Monday, 24 October in 2022.

Whilst the second concert will commence a day later on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

Where else is he playing?

At the time of publication, Robbie Williams has announced that he will play eight shows in five cities during his UK and Ireland arena tour in 2022.

Starting in London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, 9 October 2022, the XXV tour will come to its conclusion at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, 29 October 2022.

The following is the full list of announced tour dates:

OCTOBER

9 - The O2 Arena, London

10 - The O2 Arena, London

15 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

19 - AO Arena, Manchester

21 - AO Arena, Manchester

24 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

25 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

29 - SSEArena, Dublin Ireland

How do I enter the pre-sale for the Glasgow shows?

Tickets are yet to go on general sale, but for those who wish to be the first in line, there will be an exclusive pre-sale window that you will have the opportunity to take advantage of - but how?

Fans who wish to be one of the first in the doors of Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena in October will need to have pre-ordered Robbie Williams’ thirteenth studio album ‘XXV’ by 3 pm on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

After doing so, you will then receive access to a special ticket pre-sale window that will take place on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

The pre-sale window starts at 9 am and will be open for the 48 hours until tickets go on general sale.

How can I get tickets to the concert?

If you will miss out on the exclusive pre-sale for the Glasgow shows, you can still purchase tickets on general sale when they release on Friday, 17 June 2022.

The tour’s ticketing partner Ticketmaster will be the best place to purchase your admission to the Glasgow gigs, but prices are yet to be confirmed.

For more information and to keep updated, visit the official Ticketmaster page .

What is the setlist?

At the time of publication, the official setlist for both of Robbie Williams’ Glasgow shows have not been confirmed.

However, as the UK and Ireland arena tour is in support of the release of his new album ‘XXV’ - expect to see The Robster perform all the tracks, which includes a number of re-releases of some of his most popular songs.

Here is a list of all the songs featured in the new album:

Let Me Entertain You

Come Undone

Love My Life

Millennium

The Road To Mandalay

Trippin

Bodies

Candy

Supreme

Strong

Eternity

No Regrets

She’s The One

Feel

Rock DJ

Kids

Angels

Lost

Nobody Someday

Lazy Days

Hot Fudge

Sexed Up

More Than This

Disco Symphony

Better Man

Home Thoughts From Abroad

The World and Her Mother

Into The Silence

Angels (Beethoven AI)

Who is Robbie Williams and what is he best known for?

Robert Peter Williams is an English singer and songwriter who was a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995 and again from 2009 to 2012.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, Williams helped earn Take That six No. 1 singles and three No. 1 albums - but left the beans when he was 21.

He kicked off his solo career by signing a contract with Chrysalis/EMI for over $1 million and singing a hit cover of George Michael’s "Freedom."

His first solo album ‘Life Thru a Lens (1997)’ got a mixed reception from critics on release, but his single ‘Angels’ went on to sell more than 800,000 copies, as well as spending over three months in the top 10.

Following this, Williams released a number of hit albums such as ‘I’ve Been Expecting You (1998)’, ‘Sing When You’re Winning (2000)’, ‘Swing When You’re Winning (2001)’, ‘Escapology (2002)’, ‘Intensive Care (2005)’, ‘Rudebox (2006)’, ‘Reality Killed the Video Star (2009)’ and ‘Take the Crown (2012)’.

In 2010, Williams reunited with Take That and recorded the well-received and very successful album ‘Progress’.