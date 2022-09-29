Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Freshers and returning students advised to make themselves aware of health care services available, Glasgow MP’s react to crash in value of pound and Christmas light switch-on returns to George Square
Your latest news update for Glasgow
At a glance
- Freshers and returning students advised to make themselves aware of health care services available
- Glasgow MP’s react to crash in value of pound
- Christmas light switch-on returns to George Square
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, has issued advice to all Freshers and returning students to ensure everyone gets the right access to healthcare during their studies. The Student Health Checklist provides students with useful hints and tips on key services within NHS Greater Glasgow and Clydeand how to use them most effectively.
The pound has crashed in value to an all-time low following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget announcement on Friday, which promised tax cuts across the board. Its value against the US Dollar rallied slightly, but is still the lowest the pound has ever been since 1985.
Glasgow’s Christmas lights switch-on will make a much-anticipated return in 2022, as the city kicks off its festive celebrations in it’s traditional style.Glasgow Loves Christmas is bringing the free event back to George Square for the first time since 2019.