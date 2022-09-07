Organisers of Glasgow city centre Christmas Markets will not return for 2022

Organisers have confirmed that they will not be running Glasgow’s city centre Christmas Markets this year.

Posting on Twitter earlier today, operators of the Glasgow Christmas Market, Market Place Europe said:”We will not be organising Glasgow Christmas Market 2022.

“For information on other festivities in Glasgow this year then please contact Glasgow City Council directly.”

No further information is avaliable at this time as to why the company will not be taking on the role as the Christmas market organisers at both George Square and the St Enoch Centre.

In Christmas 2021, only the St Enoch Centre Christmas market was opened. It is claimed that COP26 was a major cause for the George Square market cancellation as Glasgow Life could not guarantee when Market Place Europe could access the site.

It remains unclear whether or not today’s announcement means there will be no Christmas market in Glasgow or if the event will be taken on by a new firm.

This has come as a shock to locals, with one person commenting:“It’s almost like GCC don’t want people coming to the city. Everyone will just end up going to Edinburgh.”

Another commenter rejoiced:”WooHoo! We’ll be able to get around Glasgow city centre this winter there are already plenty of pubs, restaurants and shops in town for all your festive needs. These pop up places are invariably terrible quality and massively overpriced.”

One angry commeter wrote:”Absolute disgusting disgrace. Glasgow City Council are a complete joke. Glasgow has the potential to do so much at Xmas time.”