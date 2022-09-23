Glasgow Vegan Christmas Markets confirms it will be back for festive season

Glasgow’s Vegan Christmas Markets has confirmed that it will be returning to the city this winter to showcase its festive vegan produce.

Glasgow Vegan Christmas Markets is back this festive season - going ahead on November 20 at the Drygate brewery in the East End of the city.

The vegan market will showcase small local businesses made strictly with no animal products.

Around 25 stalls will be present at the market with hot food, sustainable beauty, clothes, homeware, skincare, pet products, sweets, and charity stalls.

Positioned right next to the Tennent's Brewery in Glasgow, the Drygate Brewery offers a visitor experience with panoramic views of the brewhouse that includes a bar, restaurant, bottle shop, beer hall, terrace and events space. Tours are available on Sundays.

Drygate Brewery is a wheelchair accessible venue - and welcomes families and pets as well.

Tables are open to book after the market to enjoy vegan food or drinks.

A portion of the profits made from the market will be donated to the market’s charity partners.

The chosen charities for the markets this year include:Unicef Ukrainian Child Crisis Appeal, Glasgow Association of Mental Health, Go Vegan Scotland, Lotus Animal Sanctuary, and Emmaus Homeless Charity

You can also support them via our Eventbrite link or donate by card on the door of the markets.