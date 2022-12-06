600 refugees are still staying in hotels in Glasgow - while another 1,200 are aboard a cruise ship in Govan

About 600 Ukrainian refugees are staying in hotels in Glasgow while another 1,213 are aboard a former cruise ship in Govan, a meeting heard.

They are waiting for suitable longer-term accommodation with host families or other housing.

Susanne Millar, chief officer at Glasgow’s health and social care partnership (HSCP) said staff have been supporting refugees. Ms Millar told last week’s Glasgow City Integration Joint Board meeting that the HSCP continues to support people staying on MS Ambition docked in the River Clyde.

She said: “In terms of Ukraine, we continue to support the ship. There are 1,213 people as of yesterday (Tuesday 29 November) on the ship and roughly 600 people in hotels. We are working with host families and registered social landlord (RSLs) partners in terms of access to permanent accommodation.”

The health and social care boss said services are dealing with pressures on temporary and permanent accommodation to make sure solutions are found to home Ukrainian refugees, homeless people and help with asylum seekers.

Volunteers have been sought to offer spare rooms in their homes to Ukrainian refugees in Scotland. And the Scottish Government chartered the MS Ambition ship in Glasgow to provide temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion.

A police report said it can accommodate up to 1,400 people. Those living on the ship have access to restaurants, shops, child play areas and other facilities according to reports.