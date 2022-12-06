The planning application was validated last week, and is pending approval from planners

A planning application has been submitted to build flats at a site in Gallowgate currently occupied by a shop, a takeaway, a pub, and an old engineering workshop.

Businesses that could be affected by the change include Londis, Just Pizza, the former workshop of butcher equipment supplies MacNaughton & Son, and the Celtic pub - ‘The Wee Mans Bar’. This isn’t the first time permission was sought for the land - as a planning application was previously submitted for 42 flats and two shops - but was rejecting over fears of ‘overdevelopment’.

Advertisement

This proposal has been reworked entirely, removing retail assets and many of the proposed flats. Now there are only 12 one-bedroom flats proposed and eight two bedroom flats. All proposed flats would be fitted with a balcony that would overlook a rear courtyard with 22 parking spaces.

A statement including with the application explains: “The design of the block is envisaged as a contemporary interpretation of the traditional four-storey Glasgow tenement.

“The site…remains the only undeveloped site nestling between two modern housing association developments of a quality design.

“We have adjusted the quality of the aesthetics of the design to arrive at a solution we feel is more characteristic of the Gallowgate frontage as it exists today.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new planning application would see the four businesses demolished to make way for flats