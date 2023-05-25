Register
10 abandoned Glasgow buildings still standing but no longer in use

There are a number of sites in the city which have lay empty for a number of years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th May 2023, 11:39 BST

You only have to take a walk along Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street to see some of the buildings which were once bustling sites that are no longer in use.

Some of these sites are fantastic architectural glories which have been left abandoned with no clear plan about their future meaning that some have became open to the elements which can be very unforgiving.

Here are ten buildings in the city which are still standing but no longer in use.

Lewis’s was a popular spot for shoppers for many a year on Argyle Street until the store was taken over by Debenhams in the early nineties. The store has lay empty since 2020 when the company moved online.

1. Lewis’s, Argyle Street

The original use of the building was as a cinema before being converted into a music venue. After a fire at the nearby Glasgow School of Art, the building was damaged and remained empty since 2018.

2. O2 ABC, Sauchiehall Street

One of the most prominent buildings on Sauchiehall Street - it was a symbol of the streets decline having remained empty since 2017. It’s been a target for vandals for a number of years.

3. BHS, Sauchiehall Street

Designed by Alexander “Greek” Thomson, the continued demise of the Egyptian Halls has caused controversy for years. It has been lying empty for more than 40 years

4. Egyptian Halls, Union Street

