Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

50 parades involving 15,000 people will take place on one day on 6 July. Find out what roads will be affected and other summer Orange walk plans.

Around 100 Orange Order parades will be taking place in Glasgow this Summer, according to the current official notifications on the Public Processions register on Glasgow City Council’s website.

Glaswegians can expect massive disruption throughout certain days in June and July - with the busiest day for the Orange Lodges set to be Saturday, July 6, in which 50 parades will take place in each corner on the city before converging on Glasgow Green for the annual County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow Boyne celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12 parades will take place in Glasgow on Saturday, June 1, at the start of marching season. 3,500 Orange Lodge members will walk through the East end to Bridgeton Cross and Dalmarnock, then Glasgow Green.

For marches on July 6, individual lodges from each corner of Glasgow will launch ‘feeder’ walks before joining in with the main group in the city centre then marching to Glasgow Green.

It’s expected that around 15,000 people will participate in the marches on the day, with many more engaging in Orange Walks throughout the summer. Expect massive crowds of attendees watching the march throughout the city as Lodge members play drums, flutes and brass as they make their way through the city.

A number of roads will be closed to allow the marchers to proceed uninhibited on 6 July - all marches will begin in the morning, between 8am and 9am, and will last until all marchers have reach Glasgow Green, with an estimated time for the roads to reopen at around 4pm after the Orange Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “The legislation covering public processions is set nationally.

“Local authorities that receive notifications from procession organisers must consult with stakeholders, such as the police, and seek to resolve any concerns about routes – but there is a presumption in law that those that wish to hold marches will be able to, assuming they follow the statutory process.”

Around 35 marching bands are set to take part in a mass Orange Order parade in Edinburgh today.

What routes will the Orange Walk take in Glasgow on Saturday, July 6, 2024?

Southside

Around 1670 marchers will join together in Centre Street before making their way up to join the main parade in Hope Street,

Expected route: Centre Street, King George V Bridge, Oswald Street, Hope Street onto West George Street to join behind the north & west group at George Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East End

An approximate 950 members will convene at Glenpark Street before joining the main parade on George Square.

Expected route: Glenpark Street, Duke Street, George Street, before meeting with the rest of the bands on George Square via Cochrane Street.

West End

600 lodge members will meet at Kelvingrove Park before merging with the main walk in the city centre.

Expected route: Kelvingrove Park, Argyle Street and St Vincent Street to Holland Street, Blythswood Square and join north & south at West George Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Glasgow

A total of 400 will meet at Corn Street in Cowcaddens before meeting up with the main walk in the city centre.

Expected route: Corn Street, Garscube Road, St George’s Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street before joining the west group at West George Street.

What roads will be closed in Glasgow on Saturday (July 6) for Orange Walks in 2024?

While it has yet to be confirmed by Glasgow City Council, the roads below were shut during orange walks in the summer of 2023 - and given the routes are the same, we can expect similar road closures.

City Centre:

Albion Street, between George Street and Blackfriars Street

All of Anchor Lane

Bell Street, between Albion Street and Spoutmouth

Bridgegate, between King Street and Saltmarket

All of Cochrane Street

Dundas Street, for its full length

All roads skirting George Square - North, East, South, and West

All of George Street

Ingram Street in two places - between Albion Street and High Street, and between High Street and Glassford Street

All of Montrose Street

Nelson Mandela Place

North Hanover Street, between Cathedral Street and George Square (North)

North Hanover Street, between George Square North and Queen St Station entrance

North Portland Street, between Richmond Street and George Street

Trongate, between Albion Street and High Street

West George Street, Nelson Mandela Place and George Square

East End:

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

College Street

Duke Street, between John Knox Street and George Street

Gallowgate, between Trongate and Watson Street

All of Greendyke Street

High Street in two places - between Cathedral Street and George Street, and between John Knox Street and George Street

King Street (southbound only), between Bridgegate and Osbourne Street

London Road, between Trongate and Bain Street

All of Moir Street

Parsonage Row, at its junction with High Street

Saltmarket, between High Street and Clyde Street

Shuttle Street, between College Street and Ingram Street

St Andrews Street, between Saltmarket and James Morrison Street

Southside:

Nelson Street, both sides between Bridge Street and Commerce Street

When will the Orange Walk end in Glasgow on Saturday, July 6?

The marchers are set to leave Glasgow Green around 2pm - where they will then proceed back to their start points across Glasgow - arriving later in the day. It’s expected that roads will be shut until around 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What days will their be Orange Walks in Glasgow in June / July during the Summer of 2024?

A total of eight days in June are scheduled for Orange Walks, with the largest being June 1 - when 12 marches are scheduled on the same day.

Take a look below for the full schedule of Orange Walks in Glasgow this Summer.

Orange Walks in Glasgow, May 2024:

Friday, May 24: James Thomson Memorial LOL 355 will march beginning at Craigton road in Govan.

Sunday, May 26: Three lodges (two Drumchapel, one Whiteinch) will march in the West End. Orange Walks in Glasgow, June 2024: Saturday, June 1: 12 marches are scheduled across the city - led by Bridgeton lodges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, June 2: A further 12 marches are scheduled across Glasgow beginning in the North.

Thursday, June 6: Young loyalist flute band will march from Woodhead Road.

Friday, June 7: The Old Govan Fair will convene on Fairley Street.

Saturday, June 8: Camlachie Loyal Star Flute Band and Sons of Glasgow Loyal Orange Lodge Number 50 will walk from Glasgow Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, June 9: County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow (Youth Section ) and County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow (Youth Section ) will march in the West End.

Saturday, June 15: 9 lodges will walk across Glasgow, while an environmental march from ISKCON Scotland and Stop The War Coalition Scotland will march on the same day

Sunday, June 16: Three lodges (two from Cowcaddens, one from Govan) will be participating in a parade.

Saturday, June 22: Dennistoun Rangers FB and the West of Scotland Band Alliance will march.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, June 23: 11 groups, including the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland will take to the streets.

Orange Walks in Glasgow, July 2024:

Monday, July 1: Provanhall True Blues F.B. will assemble on Whitslade Street and then parade.

Wednesday, July 3: Loyal Orange Institute of Scotland Govan District 42 will assemble on Brand Street.

Friday, July 5: Bridgeton True Blues lol 232 and Thornliebank And Pollokshaws LOL28 will assemble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, July 6: Over 50 separate groups from lodges across Glasgow will meet across the city before converging on Glasgow Green.