100-year-old Bridgeton resident officially opens Glasgow’s newest green space

A new ‘active greenspace’ has been officially opened in the east end of Glasgow by one hundred-year-old Bridgeton resident and former lollipop lady, Alice Gallacher.

The Old Dalmarnock Road Greenspace has transformed vacant land after a £1m investment by Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s largest and most ambitious regenerationproject.

The new community park includes a woodland path for walkers and areas to support biodiversity. New entrances have been constructed, as well as a bike circuit for kids.As part of the regeneration work, Clyde Gateway, the architects and developers were keen to involve the local community in the plans at every stage and hope that it will be an important asset in the heart of Bridgeton.

Alice has lived in the area all her life and said she was ‘touched’ to be asked to cut the ribbon. She is well known locally after her previous role as a lollipop lady, still lives independently, and attends classes at the local Bridgeton Community Learning Campus three times a week.

The new park is just one of a number of greenspaces constructed by Clyde Gateway to help regenerate the area. Others include the Cuningar Loop Woodland Park, Riverside Park in Dalmarnock and Malls Mire in Toryglen.The Old Dalmarnock Road Greenspace was designed by Hirst Architects with Luddon Construction providing the works.

100-year-old Bridgeton resident, Alice Gallacher, said: “Bridgeton has changed so much over the years and I am so happy to see it continue to improve.

“I have always been proud of my local area and enjoyed serving as the local lollipop lady for many years and getting to know all the families.“I am very touched to be asked to cut the ribbon on this new greenspace. I hope it provides an area for the children and families to enjoy for years to come.”

Lesley Ward, Bridgeton Community Learning Campus, said: “What a fantastic addition to Bridgeton. It's been great to see families using the park already and nowit is officially open we will no doubt see even more coming along.