Voting for the Partick and Thornwood Ideas Fund closed at the end of September.

This participatory budgeting project invites local residents to vote on which community projects they would most like to see funded.

The September round of funding received 18 eligible applications and 760 residents participated in the voting.

Successful projects: 13 projects were ultimately successful and will share the £10,000 funding pot. Successful projects included Christmas hampers for users of the foodbank at Downvale Free Church, a community growing project outside Partick library, and free CDs of live music recordings for care homes, to replace the live performances they used to be able to enjoy (pre-pandemic).

These and the rest of the projects will enrich the area in many different ways, from bringing people together with new activities to adding greenery to public spaces for all to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Knit and Natter at the Annexe, one of the successful awardees, said “This is a great source of funding, allowing local people to make local decisions - democracy in action.

“The group knits and crochets many items for local community and charitable groups. The award will allow the group to go to a panto. It also allows us to hire community transport. Transport is really good for the group, many of whom are vulnerable and don't like travelling alone. Thanks to everyone involved in this process.”

The Fund will be launching another round of funding in January 2022 and anyone with an idea for a community project in the Partick and Thornwood area is encouraged to apply.

How it works: The Ideas Fund is a participatory budgeting (PB) project funded by the Scottish Government’s Investing in Communities Fund. PB is a decision-making process through which citizens deliberate and negotiate over the distribution of public resources. Residents (individuals or groups) were able to apply to fund an idea that benefits the local area; individuals could apply for up to £500 and groups for up to £1000.