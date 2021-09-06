Foodbanks are warning of a ‘perfect storm’ ahead of the planned cut to Universal Credit payments.

What is the problem: The UK Government is set to slash Universal Credit payments by £20 per week in October, making this the last month users will get payments at current levels.

It will impact on families in Glasgow in particular. Data released last month showed that 63 per cent of families with children in the Glasgow Central constituency are in receipt of benefits - the highest percentage in Scotland.

It is not the only issue. Energy suppliers are hiking up their prices - another problem for those living on the breadline.

Sarah Hamilton, administrator at Glasgow SW Foodbank, described the situation as the “perfect storm”, and said it was an issue many users were worried about.

Is the number of Glasgow foodbank users going up: Sarah said that the number of users dropped during the pandemic, citing increased government funding for other food projects in Glasgow.

However, with lockdown measures easing and funding for projects being cut, she said the number of people using the foodbank is “rising rapidly’ and has almost reached pre-pandemic levels.

Who is using the foodbank: Like other foodbanks across Scotland, Glasgow SW has seen an increase in families using its services during the pandemic - from one-parent families to bigger families with both parents working.

“We’ve had far more families coming to us than last year,” Sarah said. “It’s a source of embarrassment to them that they have to use a service like us. It shouldn’t be.”

How can I help: Sarah praised the people of south west Glasgow for their support, saying: “We’re very lucky and grateful that the people of the area are so generous.”

But that doesn’t mean the foodbank does not need more donations.

Items such as pasta sauces, tinned vegetables, cleaning and sanitary products are among those needed.

If you would like to contact the foodbank, which is based at Ibrox Parish Church, email [email protected] or call 07708 504130.

Other items required at foodbanks across Glasgow include:

Tinned or boxed potatoes

Tea

Rice pudding/custard

Tinned fish

Jam

Sugar

Shower gel and shampoo

Longlife milk

Deodorant

Small jars of instant coffee

Shaving foam and razors

1L cooking oil