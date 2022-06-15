Disused land in the west end will soon be the site of 30 new flats.

It has been confirmed that land at 97 Cleveden Road in the west end will soon be home to 30 new flats with space for parking cars and bikes.

The address was the, now demolished, Rannoch House Care Home, and sold in late 2021. Now Adam Scotland and Hirst landscape architects have been appointed NVDC Architects to design the range of two and three bedroom flats. The flats will have private terraces and balconies and a shared amenity space to the rear. There will also be 38 parking spaces and 38 cycle bays.

How the new Cleveden Road flats will look

Of the development, the architects said: "Our sensitively proposed materiality and detailing have been chosen and designed to respect and complement the cultural context of Kelvinside House and the nearby Glasgow West Conservation Area. The ground floor level of the facade is clad with blonde natural stone, whilst the facade materiality to the upper levels is blonde brick.