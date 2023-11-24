"Your ticket to the whole world": 8 of the best libraries in Glasgow

Glasgow's libraries are amazing places to read, learn and discover with there being 33 spread across the city

Billy Connolly has always been passionate about libraries and reading having once said: "When I was an unhappy little boy, going to the library changed my life. It may even have saved it. Amazing as it sounds, literature can do that for you. Books are your ticket to the whole world. They're a free ticket to the entire earth."

To celebrate The Big Yin's 81st birthday, we've put together a list of some of the best libraries in Glasgow which you have to visit.

Connolly's favourite book of all time is American writer John Kennedy Toole's novel A Confederacy of Dunces which was published in 1980 so be sure to look out for that when browsing through the great collection of books at these eight Glasgow libraries.

1 . The Mitchell Library The Mitchell Library is one of Europe’s largest public libraries with more than a million items. Its archives include books, maps, drawings, photographs, postcards, and family history.

2 . Hillhead Library Hillhead Library was opened on Byres Road in 1975 and offers a wide range of services and activities in relaxing and inspiring surroundings. The library has also been used to shoot various scenes in the sitcom Still Game.

3 . Dennistoun Library Dennistoun library is an original Carnegie building that was opened in 1905. They offer a wide range of services and activities in inspiring surroundings.

4 . Woodside Library Woodside Library is a stunning building that was also opened in 1905 after being one of the seven libraries designed by architect J R Rhind for Glasgow Corporation. The library has recently undergone major development with the space having been transformed.