Glasgow has always been a very literate city - inspiring many modern authors like Chris McQueer and Alasdair Grey, to Douglas Stuart and Jackie Kay - and this is no more apparent than in the cities public library network.
From the Mitchell Library to the Whiteinch Library, the buildings are still used regularly by Glaswegians to this day. Now in the midst of the cost of living crisis libraries face cuts in hours, like the Mitchell Library dropping from 60 hours a week to 54 - and possibly other library services could see cost-saving measures implemented as Glasgow City Council scramble to fill a £49m budget gap.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In fact, Glasgow loves libraries so much, that they rallied to save their public libraries from closure during the pandemic - the save Glasgow Libraries campaign saw massive success in communities like Maryhill and Whiteinch. The pressure group even gathered support from Glasgow celebrities like Gavin Mitchell, the man who played Boaby the Barman in Still Game.
In honour of Glasgow’s public libraries - we compiled this list of the most popular books borrowed from the network from 2017 through to 2022.
2017-2018
Advertisement
Advertisement
It’s a bit mad to think that 2017 was only five years ago, with the pandemic it almost feels like a lifetime ago. Through the most borrowed books we can get a better idea of the cultural zeitgeist of Glasgow at the time - clearly 2017 was the year of the thriller.
The most lent out book from Glasgow Libraries in 2017 was Caller by Chris Carter - a psychological thriller that follows a woman named Tanya, who receives a video call from her friend Tanya only to find her bound and gagged in her own living room. If Tanya disconnects from the call or looks away from the camera, the killer will come after her next.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Caller by Chris Carter
I am missing by Tim Weaver
Before the fall by Noah Hawley
I found you by Lisa Jewell
Rather be the devil by Ian Rankin
Stay dead by Jessie Kean
Cast iron by Peter May
Behind her eyes by Sarah Pinborough
Home by Harlan Coben
My sister's bones by Nuala Ellwood
2018-2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thirteen by Steve Cavanagh was the most popular book of 2018 - following on from the trend of psychological thrillers in 2017, 2018 seems to be similar, with more of a focus on crime. The most popular novel of 2018 combines the obsession with serial killers in recent years with a courtroom drama - but not in the way you would expect.
Thirteen follows a serial killer attending a trial for his murders in court - but the twist is he’s not the one on trial, the killer’s in the jury - and he has to try and work out a way to pin his crimes on the innocent man being accused of multiple murders.
Thirteen by Steve Cavanagh
Rooster Bar by John Grisham
Don't let go by Harlan Coben
Stranger in the house by Shari Lapena
Break by Marian Keyes
No further questions by Gillian McAllister
You were gone by Tim Weaver
I invited her in by Adele Parks
Snap by Belinda Bauer
Noise downstairs by Linwood Barclay
2019-2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
For the year of 2019, the most popular books lent from Glasgow Libraries were also crime/psychological thrillers.
The Silent Patient was the most lent out book - and follows the story of a psychologist trying to work out the motivations of a woman who, while living a seemingly happy life, shot her husband five times in the face and then went entirely mute when investigators arrived.
Silent patient by Alex Michaelides
One minute later by Susan Lewis
Man with no face by Peter May
Rumour by Lesley Cara
Missing sister by Dinah Jefferies
Twisted by Steve Cavanagh
Fox by Frederick Forsyth
Secretary by Renee Knight
Lies, lies, lies by Adele Parks
Family upstairs by Lisa Jewell
Advertisement
Advertisement
2020-2021
Now this is where things start to get interesting, 2020 was the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which we know all to well shut down all public spaces for an indefinite period - including all the libraries across Glasgow.
Now the Long Call by Ann Cleeves was a new release - and is the standard crime thriller affair of a tattooed body washing up on a beach in Shetland leading a grizzled detective down a rabbit hole of finding dark secrets in the community - but looking a bit further down the list we can see some interesting titles.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clearly the pandemic shook up our reading tastes - for one Flatshare by Beth O’Leary makes an appearance, a quirky romantic comedy, which is evidently a much lighter read than the heavier intense thrillers that have dominated the lists so far. Also of interest is the Harry Potter books - it’s not unlikely that a lot of people came back to their comfort series in such uncertain times.
It could also be due to a lot more parents introducing their children to reading while off school - which would also explain the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book, The Long Haul by Jeff Kinney, at the bottom of the list.
Long call by Ann Cleeves
Unsolved by James Patterson
No one home by Tim Weaver
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri
Secret Service by Tom Bradby
Elevator pitch by Linwood Barclay
Flatshare by Beth O'Leary
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling
Long haul by Jeff Kinney
2021-2022
Advertisement
Advertisement
Things seemed to even out a bit going into 2021 - with the return of a list dominated mostly by psychological thrillers.
Push by Ashley Audrain was the most lent out book from Glasgow Libraries - this psychological drama verges on the line of horror - as it follows a new mother raising a child that turns into a monster in a novel that echoes the 2003 novel, ‘We need to talk about Kevin’.
Push by Ashley Audrain
1979 by Val McDermid
Rabbit hole by Mark Billingham
Before the storm by Alex Gray
21st birthday by James Patterson
Gambling man by David Baldacci
Trust me by T.M. Logan
Heron's cry by Ann Cleeves
Coffin maker's garden by Stuart MacBride
That woman by Helen Monks Takhar