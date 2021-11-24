A ‘ghettoised’ Glasgow neighbourhood has seen huge rise in property prices

A ‘ghettoised’ neighbourhood in Glasgow’s southside has seen property prices soar amid hopes it will become the new Dennistoun.

What’s happening? Battlefield, in G42, and Govanhill, also in the same postcode, both deemed to “have a reputation”, have seen a surge in interest and residents believe the perceived stigma is from people who have never been to the areas.

Interest in homes in G42 has soared by 47 per cent in the past year, according to Rightmove, while prices have surged by 35 per cent over the past three years to a new record average of £149,593.

Govanhill has seen openings of coffee shops, bars and restaurants as well as the re-opening of the B-listed Edwardian public bathhouse after a community campaign.

Dennistoun in the east end was recently named one of Time Out’s coolest neighbourhoods - despite neighbouring Shettleston having one of the lowest life expectancies in western Europe as recently as 2004.

Why it matters: A change in attitude to an area usually means local businesses open and thrive as more people choose to visit or live there.

Property rentals in the area: Lee Hardy, Associate Director of Tay Letting says a two-bedroomed flat in the area was recently let for £1150 a month Mr Hardy said: “If you had said to me two years ago that you would be getting £1,100 for a flat in Battlefield I would have laughed.

“Battlefield, in particular, over the past two years has really boomed to the point where, it’s probably overtaken Shawlands, price wise.

“On one street alone we’ve got three two-bedroom tenement flats that have achieved £1,095 and one achieved £1,150, six weeks ago.

“Even Govanhill, we had a one-bedroom flat that was renovated to a pretty high standard and is being listed at £650 per month.

“Obviously Govanhill has a reputation but to get £650 for a one-bedroom is exceptional. We had another off Victoria Road, which we got £750 for.

“With the lack of supply in the usual hotspots, I think people are just branching out now.

“The west end had always commanded the highest rents but I think people seeing there is more value for money in the south side, which in turn has pushed the prices up.

“The demand far outweighs the supply. It’s mainly young professionals and couples. I heard of one flat going for 23per cent over the home report last week.”

Robbie Gray, 27, who owns Canary Girl Coffee Co on Cathcart Road, said: “In the past it was seen as a bad neighbourhood, but only be people who didn’t live here.

“They saw it like some sort of ghetto, mainly because it is culturally diverse. But that attitude is definitely changing.

“There used to be just one speciality cafe; now there are three or four,and a lot of the old-man pubs are being bought up by younger people and gentrified in a way.”

Mr Gray said the areas is also a “real stronghold” for the LGBTQ community.

He added: “I think it is a good indicator of the sort of gentrification which is happening.”

Mum-of-two Yvonne Kincaid, who lives in Battlefield with her husband and kids, says the area has been transformed since she moved there 17 years ago.

She said: “With the huge Battlefield mural, in the design of the Barrowlands logo on Lochleven Road, the hipsters are well and truly settled into the area but that’s not a slight, it’s meant to reflect the vibrancy and collective pride we have in the area.

“Lots of exciting clubs, pubs and restaurants are opening.

“There is a feeling of a small village within the grid network of Battlefield, but even within its hinterland, we all seem to acknowledge each other and especially during lockdown, checked on neighbours who were perhaps vulnerable.”

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “There has been substantial public and private investment in the wider area in recent years, with the results shown in improved infrastructure such as the South City Way and the new square at the south-west corner of Queen’s Park, as well as a transformed range of shops, bars and restaurants in areas such as Govanhill.