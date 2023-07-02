Brutalism, with its bold, imposing structures and raw, exposed concrete facades, has long been a divisive architectural style.

In Glasgow, a city renowned for its rich architectural heritage, it has left an indelible - if not controversial - mark on the city.

From towering high-rises to the unconventional civic buildings, Glasgow boasts a collection of devisive brutalist architecture that has sparked both admiration and criticism.

In this article, we delve into the heart of Scotland’s largest city to explore ten of its most noteworthy and most hotly debated brutalist structures in Glasgow.

1 . The Adam Smith building, much like George House, isn’t too egregious on it’s own - but only when you compare it to the rest of the beautiful gothic buildings that the University of Glasgow own in the West End - its grey roughcast exterior certainly pales in comparison. The Adam Smith building, much like George House, isn’t too egregious on it’s own - but only when you compare it to the rest of the beautiful gothic buildings that the University of Glasgow own in the West End - its grey brutalist roughcast exterior certainly pales in comparison.

2 . Cumbernauld town centre Just outside of Glasgow, we couldn’t not talk about Scotland’s best-known example of brutalist architecture. According to a Channel 4 poll in 2005, Cumbernauld town centre was Britain’s most hated building. Photo: Ian Brand

3 . The Savoy Centre Possibly the most visible example of brutalism in Glasgow - The Savoy Centre in the city centre is well-loved, even if it is a little bit ugly.

4 . Several scenes from Still Game were shot in Hillhead Library The Hillhead Library is a much more-toned down version of brutalism - making it much less divisive. Several scenes from Still Game were also !shot in Hillhead Library!

