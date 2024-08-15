Last month the Scottish Government released The Scottish Vacant and Derelict Land Survey sharing all the derelict land and empty space across Scotland.

The amount of derelict and urban vacant land fell by 1% in 2023. This continued the downward trend. The amount has fallen by more than a quarter (28%) since 2016.

A lot of derelict space in Glasgow is currently being developed into student accomodation, though many sites have remained derelict since the 80s - some owned by Glasgow City Council, and some by the private sector.

A fifth (20%) of urban vacant land in Scotland is located in Glasgow City.

Five councils (North Lanarkshire, North Ayrshire, Glasgow, East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway) together contain over 50% of all derelict and urban vacant land. The number of sites was 3,109.

11 percent of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland is located within the 15% most deprived data zones. More than half (52%) of all derelict and urban vacant land located within the 15% most deprived data zones is in Glasgow City.

Take a look below as we share 15 of the most prominent derelict sites in Glasgow City Centre listed in Glasgow City Centre.

1 . South of Rottenrow - 40 years~ This site south of Rottenrow is still listed on the derelict land survey, though it has no commercial use (last in use 1980 or earlier), it currently lays the ground for the grayfriars gardens allotment. | Contributed

2 . High Street / Nicholas Street - 3 years~ Owned by Glasgow City Council, this land at the corner of High Street and Nicholas Street has not been in use since 2021. | Contributed

3 . College Lane / High Street / Nicholas Street - 40~ years Just down the road on High Street and owned by Glasgow City Council, this site was last in use between 1981-1985. | Google Maps