Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council officials have recommended pursuing a compulsory purchase order (CPO) over a semi-detached property at Strowan Crescent.

They said the home has become a “blight on the area”, with neglected gardens to the front and back “impacting negatively” on neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be the latest in a series of CPOs from the council which is attempting to bring “properties back into use as social housing and improve the condition of the housing stock”.

Glasgow recently declared a housing emergency, with unprecedented pressure on homeless services and a shortage of social housing.

If the compulsory purchase is completed, the ownership of the home would be transferred to the West of Scotland Housing Association.

Officials have identified the Strowan Crescent home, near Sandyhills Park, as a long-term empty property. In a report to councillors, they stated the former owner died in August 2013 but it had been “occupied by a family until December 2021 when the individual was taken into care”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the house has been empty and although “other family members have been traced”, no one is “taking steps to inherit the property”.

The report added it is “presently lying in a state of abandonment and is a blight on the area”. “Externally the house is in need of fabric repairs and it is anticipated that major refurbishment works will be required internally.

“The gardens at both the front and rear of the property are seriously overgrown impacting negatively on the neighbouring properties.”

West of Scotland Housing Association would carry out repairs to “bring this family house back into use as social housing”.