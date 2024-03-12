School buildings and care home set to be sold by Glasgow City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former school house on Dumbarton Road, a janitor’s house in Dennistoun and a care home in Drumoyne could all be purchased by housing associations.

Two council-owned flats are also set to be bought by Southside Housing Association. At a meeting on Thursday, councillors will be asked to approve the deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sales come as the city faces a housing emergency, with unprecedented pressure on homeless services and a shortage of social housing.

A deal for the former St Paul’s Primary schoolhouse on Dumbarton Road to Whiteinch and Scotstoun Housing Association is expected to be agreed at a cost of £200,000.

Terms of the sale would ensure the three-bedroom bungalow, originally used by the school’s caretaker, is used “for residential purposes and for no other use” without permission from the council.

A former janitor’s house for Whitehill Secondary School is also expected to be sold, with Milnbank Housing Association set to pay £225,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agreement for the three-bedroom house on Onslow Drive would allow the current tenant, a retired janitor, to remain in the property.

The old Davislea care home in Drumoyne is set to be sold to Linthouse Housing Association, which intends to demolish the property and build 25 units for social housing.

Currently in “a very poor condition”, the 34-bedroom care home has been “the target of vandalism while being vacant”, council officials have reported. A final price for the purchase has yet to be confirmed as site investigations have not been carried out.

Approval is being sought for the sale of a flat at 55 Walton Street to Southside Housing Association for £150,000. The one-bedroom tenement flat, within a block of eight, was originally part of a compulsory purchase order during the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other flats in the block were taken on by Glasgow Housing Association when the council’s housing stock was transferred.