Glasgow Dogs Trust Jax has day to remember on his birthday

Dogs Trust Glasgow treated Jax to a special day on his ‘official birthday’ with a trip to the seaside alongside his favourite canine carer, Fionnuala McArdle.

Lurcher Jax arrived at Dogs Trust in Glasgow almost two years ago in June 2021 as stray with very little known about his past life. The charity’s vets gave Jax a thorough look over to inspect his health with them inspecting his teeth to work out his age. They then decided that his birth month was to be May so that he could then share his special day with Fionnuala.

This year marked Jax’s tenth birthday so he was whisked off to Irvine beach with his birthday twin to enjoy a day of sauntering on the sand, breathing in the sea air, having a doggie paddle and also being treated to a delicious puppuccino. His celebrations still continued when he headed back home to Glasgow as upon his arrival, Jax tucked into a homedmade peanut butter birthday cake made by Fionnuala before opening his presents.

Although the team at Dogs Trust love having Jax around, they hope that this will be the last year that he spends his birthday in their care as they are on the lookout for a new home for the Lurcher who has become known as one of Dogs Trust’s underdogs which is the title given to dogs who have spent more than six month’s in the charity’s care.

Assistant Manager of Administration at Dogs Trust, Claire Cairney said, “Fionnuala wanted to ensure Jax had a special day on his birthday as he is so deserving of being spoiled in every way. He had the best time with presents, cake and his day trip to the beach which could all have been new experiences for him. He was such a good boy and enjoyed every moment of his day at the seaside. It was such a lovely thing for Fionnuala to do to spend her birthday with Jax.

“Jax is a very special boy who we all love at Glasgow but sadly he has been overlooked for nearly two years. Jax can find life a little overwhelming at times so he might not show himself in the best light in kennels but once the bond is made, you have a besotted best friend for life.

“We are looking for committed owners who he can meet a number of times to build a strong bond before leaving the centre. He is a smart dog who enjoys learning new tricks and will proudly show off his super skills when he masters something new. He enjoys agility and exploring which was confirmed with his trip to Irvine beach. Our birthday wish for Jax is he very soon gets to enjoy many more beach trips with new owners.”