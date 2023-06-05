Popular brand opens new store at Braehead shopping centre

The location of the store can still be found in the previous prime location of Pandora which was found on the upper mall but after a revamp, it is even bigger than before as they have taken over the previous retail unit that was next door to them. A major refit and makeover has been given to the shop which now measures 1635 square feet in size and has a real modern look and feel about it that will undoubtedly be appealing to shoppers as they can now examine and interact with products more easily. Braehead will also become one of the few stores in the country to offer a personalised jewellery service which will allow for customers to get products engraved. As well as that, the newly branded outlet will also stock ‘Diamonds by Pandora’ which are made with 100% recycled silver and gold.