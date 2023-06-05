Popular brand opens new store at Braehead shopping centre

Popular jewellery store Pandora have now officially opened their new store in Braehead shopping centre which is set to be a hit with shoppers.
The location of the store can still be found in the previous prime location of Pandora which was found on the upper mall but after a revamp, it is even bigger than before as they have taken over the previous retail unit that was next door to them. A major refit and makeover has been given to the shop which now measures 1635 square feet in size and has a real modern look and feel about it that will undoubtedly be appealing to shoppers as they can now examine and interact with products more easily. Braehead will also become one of the few stores in the country to offer a personalised jewellery service which will allow for customers to get products engraved. As well as that, the newly branded outlet will also stock ‘Diamonds by Pandora’ which are made with 100% recycled silver and gold.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Property Director at Pandora, Andrew Milner-Walker said, “We are delighted to open the doors to our brand new store in Braehead. Our new space is designed to offer a unique and personalised shopping experience, showcasing the best of Pandora’s extensive range from classic charms and bracelets, to new collection styles.”
Peter Beagley, Braehead centre director added, “The Pandora store has always been very popular with shoppers at Braehead. In particular, they appreciate the high level of personal service and the one-to-one experience they have with staff when they visit the store. Pandora choosing Braehead to open one of their new concept stores shows the increasing appeal among shoppers of physical retail and experience-first shopping.”
It has been a busy few months for Braehead with other expansions having also come from Superdrug, GAP and Sports Direct with this being the latest addition to the shopping centre.