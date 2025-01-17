Aldi launch new square sausage pakora in time for Burns Night 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi Scotland are now selling a square sausage pakora in honour of Burns Night 2025

Shoppers looking for a twist on Burns Night are in for a treat, as Aldi Scotland reveals it has teamed up with Ayrshire producers Punjab Pakora to launch the square sausage pakora.

Combining two of the nation's favourite dishes, the spicy take on a breakfast staple launches exclusively in Aldi’s Scottish stores this week, priced at £1.99 for 6 pieces (200g).

Bringing together classic Scottish flavour with a creative flair that Burns would be proud of, the bite-sized square sausage treats are lightly fried and come with a spicy tomato and chilli dip, delivering a bold kick with every bite that makes them the perfect addition to seasonal celebrations.

Having previously developed special beer battered and iron brew pakoras for Aldi Scotland, Punjab Pakora is hoping this latest addition proves to be another instant classic.

Dhruv Duggal, Director at Punjab Pakora, said: “We’re excited to unveil our newest creation for Aldi stores, bringing together a perfect fusion of classic Scottish flavour with a twist.

“The Aldi Scotland team are fantastic partners, sharing our passion for delivering innovative, high-quality products to customers. With an exciting line-up of launches planned for this year, we’re delighted to kick things off with a unique taste experience for everyone to enjoy this Burns Night.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “This year, we’re toasting the innovation of our suppliers for Burns Night. Punjab Pakora is consistently thinking of new ways to excite and delight consumers, and we know this latest offering will go down an absolute treat with them.

“Working closely with our suppliers across the country, our buying team are always on the look-out for exciting new products that capture the imagination and showcase the best Scotland has to offer while delivering great value to our customers.”

Punjab Pakora is looking forward to a bumper 2025 with its sell-out iron brew pakora set for a comeback, while its cauliflower bites will also be launching permanently in Aldi stores from March.

Having worked together for the past decade, Punjab Pakora has grown from the kitchen of the Duggal family’s fish and chip shop business to become one of Aldi Scotland’s most successful suppliers, selling more than three million pieces of its much-loved pakora each year.

Punjab Pakora’s square sausage pakora will be available as a Specialbuy across Aldi’s 109 Scottish stores, while stocks last. You can find your nearest Aldi here.