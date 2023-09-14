Announced today, September 14, Poundland will take over the lease of 71 Glasgow stores, these are all the stores around Glasgow and their dates of closure

Wilko began closing its first shops this week after falling into administration. The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 branches across Tuesday (September 12) and Thursday (September 14) after failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores.

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many shops and jobs as possible.

They were dealt a blow on Monday after HMV owner Doug Putman confirmed he has failed in a bid to strike a deal to buy around 200 stores. It means thousands of jobs across Wilko’s remaining shops, warehouses and head office remain in the balance.

Wilko started closing its branches on Tuesday (September 12), and nearly 30 more are scheduled to shut this week before the rest cease trading by early October.

Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “In the coming weeks we will work quickly with landlords so we can open these stores as Poundlands with the new ranges that have been pivotal to our recent development. And once that process is complete, we will ensure a significant number of the Wilko colleagues will join our Poundland team.”

The full list of Wilko / Wilkinson store closures in Britain:

Stores closed on Tuesday, September 12

Acton, London

Aldershot, Hampshire

Barking, London

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Brownhills, Walsall

Camberley, Surrey

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth, Cornwall

Harpurhey, Manchester

Irvine, North Ayrshire

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno, Wales

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Morley, Leeds

Nelson, Lancashire

Port Talbot, Wales

Putney, London

Stafford, Staffordshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent

Winsford, Cheshire

Stores to close on Thursday September 14

Ashford, Kent

Avonmeads, Bristol

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Basildon, Essex

Belle Vale, Liverpool

Burnley, Lancashire

Clydebank, Glasgow

Cortonwood, Barnsley

Dagenham, Essex

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Eccles, Greater Manchester

Folkestone, Kent

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Hammersmith, London

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Morriston, Swansea

New Malden, South-west London

North Shields, Tyne and Wear

Queen Street, Cardiff

Rhyl, Wales

Southampton West Quay

St Austell, Cornwall

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Truro, Cornwall

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

Walsall

Woking, Surrey

All Wilko’s / Wilkinson’s near Glasgow set to close:

1 . Wilko, Irvine The Wilko in Irvine was the first store near Glasgow to shut its doors on Tuesday September 12.

2 . Wilko, Greenock Announced this week, the Wilko in Greenock is the only shop near Glasgow to be changed into a Poundland.

3 . Wilko, Motherwell The Wilko on Brandon Parade in Motherwell will shut down in Early October.

4 . Wilko, Hamilton The Wilko in the Regent Shopping Centre in Hamilton will close down in early October.