Lewis Capaldi set for acoustic performance in Glasgow HMV

Capaldi will perform in the Argyle Street store

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th May 2023, 13:27 BST

To mark the release of his new album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi will perform a special acoustic set in HMV on Argyle Street.

The album will officially be released on May 19, with Capaldi set to drop into the city centre store two days later at midday to play some tunes in front of a crowd of 200 who were lucky enough to grab tickets after pre-ordering the album as the tickets have now sold out.

This coincides with other Q&A features which he will be doing across the UK as the singer wil be doing his smallest shows since 2017 that are set to be special for those lucky enough to attend.

Capaldi will also appear at Glasgow’s SWG3 on May 21 with some fans likely being able to see him twice in the one day in the city at different venues.

Although the album is yet to be released, listeners have already had the chance to get a flavour of the star’s second album. Singles such as ‘Forget Me’, ‘Pointless’, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and ‘Wish You The Best’ have been brought out with three of those songs making it to number one in the UK official charts.

