Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of medieval Scotland’s most outstanding monuments has reopened to visitors - Bothwell Castle will once again welcome guests after essential conservation work.

The castle saw temporary access restrictions put in place while Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who manage the site, introduced new measures to help mitigate the impact of climate change as part of its high level masonry programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme assesses the impact of climate change on sites as well as the scale of deterioration caused by a number of other factors, including the materials used in the building’s construction, its age and physical location.

Whilst this is not an issue unique to Scotland, HES is believed to be amongst the first heritage managers to approach it in this way, with the results shared with peer organisations. Since the programme was launched, over 90 per cent of total HES sites across the estate are now accessible.

With building beginning in the late 1200's, Bothwell Castle was never finished to its original plan, as it suffered several sieges during the Wars of Independence, however, with its imposing architecture, it continues to provide a fascinating snapshot of medieval Scotland.

Historic Environment Scotland has announced that Bothwell Castle will re-open to visitors after essential conservation work

Stuart Holmes, Regional Visitor and Community Manager (South) at HES, said: “Bothwell Castle has a long and varied history that spans more than 700 years, with it playing a key role in events which shaped Scotland’s story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been working hard to safely reopen the site following this essential work and I am delighted that we are now able to welcome visitors back to this iconic castle.”