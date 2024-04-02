Ancient Medieval castle just outside of Glasgow re-opens to visitors after essential conservation work
One of medieval Scotland’s most outstanding monuments has reopened to visitors - Bothwell Castle will once again welcome guests after essential conservation work.
The castle saw temporary access restrictions put in place while Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who manage the site, introduced new measures to help mitigate the impact of climate change as part of its high level masonry programme.
The programme assesses the impact of climate change on sites as well as the scale of deterioration caused by a number of other factors, including the materials used in the building’s construction, its age and physical location.
Whilst this is not an issue unique to Scotland, HES is believed to be amongst the first heritage managers to approach it in this way, with the results shared with peer organisations. Since the programme was launched, over 90 per cent of total HES sites across the estate are now accessible.
With building beginning in the late 1200's, Bothwell Castle was never finished to its original plan, as it suffered several sieges during the Wars of Independence, however, with its imposing architecture, it continues to provide a fascinating snapshot of medieval Scotland.
Stuart Holmes, Regional Visitor and Community Manager (South) at HES, said: “Bothwell Castle has a long and varied history that spans more than 700 years, with it playing a key role in events which shaped Scotland’s story.
“We have been working hard to safely reopen the site following this essential work and I am delighted that we are now able to welcome visitors back to this iconic castle.”
Bothwell is open to visitors with some access restrictions in place. For opening times and to pre-book visit the Historic Environment Scotland website.
