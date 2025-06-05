Arnold Clark open new Maserati showroom in Glasgow

Arnold Clark is delighted to announce its partnership with a new franchise, Maserati, making it the 33rd new-car manufacturer available at the company.

Maserati is renowned for its blend of cutting-edge engineering, sophisticated style, and racing heritage which dates back to 1914. Located within branches in Glasgow and Manchester, customers will be able to experience the stunning 2025 line-up that the luxury Italian car brand has to offer.

At Arnold Clark Maserati showrooms, now open, there will be a range of models, including the Grecale, a mid-sized SUV, available in both petrol and electric form, that elevates the everyday with Italian flair and luxury. Plus, the company’s four-seater Gran Turismo coupé.

Also available to test-drive at the branches will be the new Gran Cabrio, as well as the marque’s flagship road car range, the MC20 supercar, with its three-litre twin-turbo Nettuno engine, producing 630hp and with a top speed of over 200 mph.

The Gran Cabrio, available at the new Arnold Clark Maserati showroom in Glasgow. | Contributed

Callum Rankin, Group Brand Director at Arnold Clark, said: “We’re proud to welcome Maserati to the Arnold Clark family.

“This iconic brand represents the pinnacle of Italian luxury and performance, and its arrival allows us to offer our customers an even more exciting and first-class driving experience.

“Maserati’s legacy of innovation and growth aligns perfectly with our aims and we look forward to working with them closely for years to come.”

Mariangela Del Vecchio, Head of Maserati North Europe, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Arnold Clark to the Maserati family.

“They have a hard-earned reputation for high-quality customer service and we look forward to serving Glasgow and Manchester and their surrounding areas with our beautifully crafted and designed cars, made in Italy, in the coming months and years.”

You can find the new Maserati showroom at: 6 Mossland Dr, Hillington, Park, Glasgow, G52 4FA