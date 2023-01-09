B-listed Gorbals building to be converted into 100 flats in new development

The old mill - across the road from the Gorbals road garden - will be converted into 100 new-build flats

A B-listed former mill site in the Gorbals is set to be converted into homes after a 100-flat plan was approved.

Westpoint Homes has secured permission to turn the Twomax building at Old Rutherglen Road into apartments. The firm, which bought the site in late 2021, will also build a new block of flats on Commercial Road, where the Southbank Child Centre was located. It will include a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes.

Advertisement

There will also be a commercial unit on the ground floor of the development. A planning statement added: “The aim of the development is rejuvenate the Twomax building and create a new frontage onto Commercial Road with the new build flats, supported by a green open amenity space within the block for residents.”

New residents will have views of the Gorbals Rose Garden, which sits across from the old mill. Twomax took over the site, originally a cotton spinning mill built in around 1820, in the 1920s and produced knitwear until the 1980s.

The old mill is set to become new-build flats after planning permission was approved

An initial application for 92 homes was approved in 2017 but the developers have said the new scheme improves accessibility, affordability and amenity space. There will be a green space in the central courtyard, providing residents with “a private outdoors space that is safe and overlooked”.

Advertisement

Advertisement