A building on the banks of the Clyde is to be demolished to make way for a 20-storey high rise of serviced apartments – with a glass roof-top restaurant.

Customers would be able to have drinks standing on a transparent glass floor on a balcony while looking at the city below their feet, according to designs for the huge development. Plans have been lodged to demolish the existing property at 4 – 8 Dixon Street to make way for the new block housing the eatery, bar, service apartments and a gym.

An analysis submitted to the council said “it is proposed to have a glass floored cantilevered balcony where diners can sip an evening cocktail while waiting to be seated at their table, chat a little or simply and quietly admire the city stretched out below their feet.”

The document said ‘this architectural device’ could encourage people curious about the experience of standing on a “transparent glass floor” to pop over from Buchanan Street for coffee and cake during the day or dinner in the evening. Clyde Dixon Land & Property Ltd and Citihome Glasgow Ltd have applied to Glasgow City Council for complete demolition in a conservation area to clear the way for the development, which is currently being considered by planners.

They have already been granted planning permission to erect serviced apartments with ground floor retail and a roof top restaurant on the site.The roof top bar is to sit on level 20 of the building. A document lodged with the council said the “proposed building replaces an unlisted building of minimal architectural merit with a landmark building of significant architectural quality.

The new restaurant is located at the top of the building - and is set to open when the building finishes construction.

It added: “The rooftop lantern restaurant bar & sky deck offers a unique visitor experience in the conservation area and offers exciting views across Glasgow.