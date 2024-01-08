B-listed West End church to become townhouse following council approval

The former church is set to become housing

A B-listed former church building can be turned into a home after the developers secured council approval.

Planners at Glasgow City Council have given the go ahead to a proposal which will see the old Christian Science Church property on Berkeley Street converted.

Originally a townhouse, the applicant, Omid Najafian of 87 Berkeley Street Ltd, intends to restore the initial use of the building.

Plans submitted on behalf of the applicant state the former church facility will become a “four-bed single occupancy residential dwelling with a rear garden”.

They added: “This property has been a commercial property for several years however it was originally built as a townhouse, fortunately few internal alterations have been made in this time and the property has not been subdivided into multiple units.

“As the building is still intact as an entire townhouse only a few interior alterations will be needed to restore the building back into use as a residential property.”

The garden is set to be created through the conversion of a gravel parking area to the rear of the property, and will include the “restoration of the boundary wall” to “align with the original condition of this B-listed property and the rest of the neighbouring properties also within Park Conservation Area”.

The Finnieston church is set to be returned to its original purpose as accomodation

The developers claimed the plan provides “an opportunity to restore and sympathetically update original internal features within the building”.

They added: “Not only enhancing the integrity of the townscape by restoring this 19th century building to its original use, this proposal helps to set precedent for neighbouring properties to similarly invest in sensitive restoration to residential properties.