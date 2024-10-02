BBC Gladiator's join mini Great Scottish Run in Glasgow this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s official, stars of the BBC’s Gladiators, Sabre & Apollo, will be joining the fun at this year’s sold-out AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great Scottish Run this Saturday 5 October.

1250 children and their families, taking part in the Super Saturday events, will be excited to welcome Sabre & Apollo as official race starters to this year’s Junior and Mini running events, which takes place through the streets of Glasgow.

The hit show’s return to the screens in January has created a whole new generation of Gladiator fans, many of whom will be taking part in the fun-packed ‘Finding Your Superpower’ themed event.

Scottish-born Sabre (Sheli McCoy) and Apollo (Alex Gray) said: “We’re delighted to be involved in Scotland’s biggest kids running event at the AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great Scottish Run this Saturday.

“Fostering a love for sports and staying active is at the heart of our mission and something we deeply care about. It will be a true joy to see so many young athletes enjoying grassroots sports. We’ll be on hand to high-five the runners and cheer them across the finish line – we can’t wait to see you there!”

The children’s events are part of Scotland’s biggest weekend of running, and includes 3 races: the Toddler Dash: A 70-meter dash for children up to 3 years old; the Mini race: A 1-mile race for children ages 3–8, & Junior sprint: A 2.5-kilometer sprint for children ages 9–15. As well as receiving a well-deserved finisher medal, superheroes of the day and their families will have the opportunity to have photos and a chat with Sabre and Apollo.

The Gladiator Stars will also be at the start line counting down the infamous Mascot Race where the Great Run official mascot - Tyney the Tortoise - will battle for first place with other well-known mascots.

Finally, also joining the cavalcade of fun on the George Square start line will be double Olympian, and 2010 European 10,000m silver medallist, Chris Thompson, who will be providing lots of coaching commentary to the kids, before he takes on the 10km at the main event the next day in his retirement lead up.

Whether you’re participating or in the crowd, it’s a family day out not to be missed, and gives budding running stars of the future a taste of a big event experience, and a finish line feeling they won’t forget.

The Junior and Mini Events are now sold-out. Don’t miss out on taking part in Scotland’s greatest running event. The 10k is also now sold out, and the biggest ever half marathon will close this Friday 4 October at 10am! Make sure you’re part of an amazing weekend of running and enter today!