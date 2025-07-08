Beloved Lanarkshire swimming pool to reopen with 'most significant upgrades in over 30 years'
The Time Capsule is set to reopen later this month in what is being touted as ‘the most significant upgrade to the water park in over 30 years’.
The upgrades include improvements to the water feature systems, control panels, and electrical systems, as well as the replacement of the pumps. The works saw over 1 mile of old wiring replaced.
The Time Capsule is one of Lanarkshire’s most popular leisure attractions, drawing over 700,000 visitors annually. The gym, the busiest in North Lanarkshire, is also set for an upgrade as part of a scheduled improvement programme.
Additionally, work is planned to replace the two non-functioning lifts, improve signage, and enhance the building’s appearance. The work is part of a phased approach to improve the overall visitor experience at the Time Capsule.
A spokesperson for ActiveNL said: “It’s been a busy few months recharging the Time Capsule waterpark and we are delighted to announce that we anticipate the reopening to be late July.
“As we enter the final stages of the most significant upgrade to the waterpark in over 30 years, we’re excited to welcome visitors back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.