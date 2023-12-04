High Schools in and around Glasgow performed incredibly well in academic perormance on a national level in 2023

The UK’s highest-achieving secondary schools are ranked by the first true set of post-pandemic examination results in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.

The guide is widely acknowledged as one of the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.

The fully searchable national database of over 1,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode, is available online from Friday, December 1 and as a print supplement with The Sunday Times on Sunday, December 3.

As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape continues to be challenging across both the state and independent sectors, and this is the first true assessment of post-pandemic exam results. We believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.

“The guide showcases academic excellence but also celebrates schools who may not be right at the top but are rising, innovating and helping pupils flourish. Being a teenager is hard enough, and the past few years since Covid have made life even harder. It is heartening to highlight the achievements of so many students and schools across the UK.

“This year Parent Power includes details on extracurricular clubs, wellbeing initiatives and school lunch menus – chicken katsu seems to be the dish of the day.”

The Sunday Times rank both State and Independent Schools - to make clear which one is which, independent schools are at the bottom of the list, and will be declared as such.

1 . Jordanhill School Jordanhill School in the West End was ranked first regionally and first nationally out of the top state secondary schools in Scotland. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Bearsden Academy The best performing school in East Dunbartonshire is Bearsden Academy. They ranked second regionally, and third on a national level. Photo: Google Maps

3 . St Ninian’s High School St Ninian’s High School was ranked third regionally and second nationally by The Sunday Times Parent Power guide.