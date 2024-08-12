Bin Strikes called off in Glasgow and Scotland after pay offer reached
It is believed that bin strikes in Glasgow and across 26 local authorities in Scotland have been called off after a pay offer was reached today.
The improved pay offer was accepted by members at Unite, Unison, and GMB today. It is believed that the offer was an overall rise of 4.27%.
This news comes after a meeting held by Cosla on Friday, August 9 - it was agreed that ‘additional funding’ would be used in negotiations with trade unions.
The planned industrial action would have seen refuse workers from 26 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities (including Glasgow and Edinburgh) would walk out for eight days from 5am on 14 August to 4.59am on 22 August.
A previous offer of 3.2% was rejected by GMB Scotland, Unison and Unite. The new offer would see all local government workers receive a rise of least 3.6%, with the lowest-paid getting an extra 5.63% (£1,292). This equates to an overall offer value of 4.27%
Finance and Local Government Secretary Shona Robison said: “Against an extremely challenging financial landscape, the Scottish Government has identified additional funding to support Cosla to make a strong offer. “The enhanced envelope represents the absolute limit of affordability and has required difficult decision-making.
“In order to fund this offer, if it is accepted, the Scottish Government will have to move money from elsewhere in the budget and reduce funding for other programmes.
“These will be very painful choices and we will set them out publicly in due course.
“I welcome that Scotland’s council leaders have made a strong offer and we await the outcome of local government union considerations.”
Unison, Unite, and GMB have been contacted for comment.
