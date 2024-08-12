Glasgow: A Friendly City - 8 reasons why Glasgow is the friendliest city in the world

If you grew up in Glasgow, it’s something you can take for granted - but Glasgow really is the friendliest city in the world - compare Glasgow to cities like Edinburgh and London and you’ll quickly see what we mean.

It’s not just us who think so either - Glasgow has been voted the friendliest city year after year by institutions like Condé Nast and Time Out.

This isn’t immediately apparent to outsiders however, a pleasant conversation between pals in the Glaswegian dialect can sound like a heated argument to the untrained ear.

To better appreciate how friendly our city is, here are 8 reasons why Glasgow is the friendliest city in the world

1 . The People Glasgow breeds a great stock of folk of all types. Glaswegians come in a great variety - but regardless of whereabouts in the city they're from, they'll no doubt be chatty, friendly, and personable. | Contributed

2 . The Food Food has always been an integral part of Glaswegian culture, whether you're sitting on a park bench eating a hot roll or splitting bhajis with a pal at a festival, food really brings Glasgow together. | Supplied

3 . The Culture Glasgow was named the European Capital of Culture back in 1990, and that rings true today. While Edinburgh might have the Fringe, if you want to experience authentic independent Scottish culture, you'll find that in spades in Glasgow. | GCC

4 . The Music Glasgow has produced some of the greatest musicians to come out of Scotland, and Glaswegians have always appreciated a good tune. Pop into The Scotia for some impromptu folk sing-a-longs or take a wander through Glasgow Green during TRNSMT and you'll see what I mean. | Supplied