The popular congresswoman announced on Instagram that she had touched down in Glasgow. Here is everything we know so far.

What’s happening? Yesterday evening Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) took to her Instagram account to announce she had arrived in Glasgow for the COP26 summit.

Speaker of The House, Nancy Pelosi has led a congressional delegation trip of around 20 delegates including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the climate change summit. A first for congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC took her followers on her journey to Scotland last night, going through the precautions taken and how the trip was organised.

The congresswoman was still in shock during her journey saying: “Despite the craziness and media frenzy, I was still a waitress just 3 years ago.”

“So I still have moments in my life where it just hits me that I’m actually in Congress. This was one of those moments.”

Nancy Pelosi announced that during their time at the summit the team would speak on panels and attend meetings with world leaders to discuss climate change.

Pelosi said of the matter: “The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time, and America must continue to bring our boldest ambitions to the table to meet and beat our climate action goals,”

Today Nancy Pelosi will speak alongside the First Minister today for Gender Day at COP26, discussing the issues with climate and gender inequality.

While it is unknown whether AOC will get to meet the First Minister, there is mutual respect. Sturgeon has previously praised the congresswoman for her strength in the face of all the criticism she receives.

Nicola Sturgeon wrote on Twitter in 2019 offering her support to the newly elected congresswoman: “AOC has only just been elected and this article suggests that some in her party are already planning to oust her, just because she’s rocking the boat. More power to her.”