All you need is love this Valentine’s Day, and Scotland’s biggest wedding show is back to give you plenty of ideas on how to celebrate with your loved one

The Scottish Wedding Show runs from 18-19 February at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow with a range of the country’s best suppliers to help you organise your big day.

There will be over 220 of Scotland’s hottest suppliers, with everything from bridal boutiques and menswear specialists, to breath-taking wedding venues and fantastic entertainment that will have your guests on the dancefloor all night long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also organise car rental for your big day – whether you’d like a classic vehicle from Carrs Loch Lomond or a modern take to rival Lewis Hamilton with Autofusion Hire’s range of Lamborghinis and Ferraris. The event, which has long been the number one destination for brides and grooms across the country, is the perfect place for couples to come along and tick off some boxes on their nuptial to-do list.

The Scottish Wedding Show blooms to life: Lauren (23, Glasgow) wears a wedding dress from exhibitor Mirka Bridal Couture in Kirkcaldy.

The famous live Catwalk Show will also be returning to display a sample of the stunning wedding outfits available for everyone from the bridal party to mother-of-the-groom. Visitors will be treated to live entertainment taking place at the event with performances from GeO Gospel Choir, Fever Pitch, Cassien and The Scoundrels in the Live Band Showcase throughout the day – ideal for anyone seeking a taster of the soundtrack to their wedding!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hugely successful ‘Let’s Talk Tying the Knot’ will be back for another series of talks and Q+A sessions with wedding experts, including tips on wedding-planning success, how to seem camera-confident in your wedding pictures and what you can do to prepare your skin for the big day.

Tsitsi Lynn Makuni, Show Manager said: “The countdown is on this Valentine’s Day and we couldn’t be more excited to get back into the SEC for another busy show. The last event in October was buzzing– it always has an electric atmosphere and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of couples and their loved ones along to visit, celebrate this important time, and be inspired. This year we have lots of brand new suppliers, so we can’t wait to see what everyone will have on offer.”

Mirka Jankowska, Owner at Mirka Bridal Couture in Kirkcaldy said: ““We are very excited to be exhibiting our range of bridalwear at the Wedding Show this year! We are really looking forward to meeting all of the new brides who are getting ready for their big day over the weekend.”

A must for anybody in the process of - or thinking about - getting hitched, The Scottish Wedding Show is at Glasgow's SEC from February 18-19. Over 220 of the UK’s leading wedding suppliers will be there offering a wide range of ideas & inspiration to make your wedding day even more special. You can also enjoy a wedding catwalk show, see a programme of live performers at the Live Band Showcase, indulge in a bespoke cocktail or glass of fizz at the Prosecco & Cocktail Bar and get inspired with outdoor wedding ideas at the Field of Dreams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She continued: “It’s always nice to see other designers and vendors coming together in the one place to share the latest trends.”

Tickets are available to book online now from £16 for entry only with a discounted price of £15 for groups of 4 or more. VIP tickets are up for grabs for £30, giving visitors a seat in the front 2 rows of the Catwalk Show, a glass of bubbly, access to the VIP Lounge and a copy of Tie the Knot Scotland magazine.

Catwalk tickets are available for £3.50 and take place at 11.00am, 1.00pm and 3.00pm. Visitors must also have a valid entry ticket. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.thescottishweddingshow.com or follow:

Facebook: /thescottishweddingshow

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter: @ScotWeddingShow