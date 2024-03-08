Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parts of the city including Pollokshields have seen anti-social behaviour in Glasgow around Bonfire night and in 2021 police and fire fighters were pelted with firework rockets in Drumchapel.

The council will able to roll out firework control zones (FCZ), which would make the lighting of fireworks a criminal offence in designated areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council paper said: “It is a criminal offence for a person to ignite a firework in a FCZ, knowingly or recklessly throw, cast or fire a lit firework into a FCZ. This includes on private property such as a garden.”

Bonfire Night in Glasgow

The council must carry out a consultation before introducing the measures. Communities would also be able to make requests for zones and would have to give a reason for the proposal a well as boundaries and dates.

However public firework displays would still be permitted as long as they are carried by a professional operator or organised by a community group, sports club or similar organisations.

The new potential restrictions come as the Scottish Government introduces changes to legislation controlling fireworks. The new law changes are yet to come fully into effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Explaining more about the law changes, a council report said: “The Act, which is not yet fully in force, brings in restrictions on the amount of fireworks that can be purchased by the public, the times when fireworks can be purchased and restrictions on times, dates and areas where the public can use fireworks.”

It added: “The Act also set out the essential components of firework control zones, including the offences committed within a zone, exceptions to the offences and the requirements of local authorities.”

An update on the new legislation will be presented to Glasgow City Council’s environment and liveable neighbourhoods city policy committee next week.