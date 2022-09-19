Bristol Bar in Glasgow temporarily re-named The Queen Elizabeth Arms

The Bristol Bar has been temporarily re-named The Queen Elizabeth Arms.

The Bristol Bar in Glasgow's East End has been adorned with the Union flag and temporarily re-named The Queen Elizabeth Arms.

This comes after the pub unveiled a mural of the late Queen, less than 24 hours after her death on 8 September.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mural adorns the bars shutters, and reads:’Queen Elizabeth II 1926 -2022’ and there have been floral tributes left outside the pub - and flags there flown at half mast.

The Bristol Bar in Glasgow's East End has been adorned with the Union flag and temporarily re-named The Queen Elizabeth Arms

The Bristol Bar in the east end of Glasgow welcomes supporters buses from across the UK and are currently mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

The bar is known for its patriotic frontage and heavily decorated with Union flags. Inside the the bar there are large pictures of the Queen, and more Union Jack flags.

Queen Elizabeth II was lying in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral today (19 September) to allow members of the public to pay their last respects.

The United Kingdom will say a final ‘goodbye’ to Queen Elizabeth II when she is taken to her final resting place in Windsor Castle following a state funeral in Westminster Abbey.