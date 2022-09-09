The mural was completed today in honour of Queen Elizabeth II - less than 24 hours after the announcement of the death of Her Majesty.

A Glasgow Rangers pub has showed off their memorial to the queen this afternoon (9 September) - completed in full less than 24 hours after the announcement of her death.

The Bristol Bar in the east end of Glasgow welcomes supporters buses from across the UK and are currently mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II - having redecorated their barfront in memory of the monarch.

The bar is known for its patriotic frontage and heavily decorated with Union flags.

The mural adorns the bars shutters, and reads:’Queen Elizabeth II 1926 -2022’

Pub regulars also stopped by to leave floral tributes to the Queen, with hand-written messages to Her Majesty.

All flags flying above the Bristol Bar have been lowered to half-mast out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke Street pub released a statement to Facebook following the Queen’s death, saying:”All at The Bristol Bar are extremely saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“A lifetime of public service leaves us with an enormous debt of gratitude.

“Our sympathies and thoughts are with the Royal Family.