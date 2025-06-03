AllSaints, the global contemporary fashion brand, is opening a new permanent store in Princes Square, Glasgow’s premier boutique retail and dining destination.

The launch follows the success of its recent pop-up nearby, which opened in April 2024 and delivered strong sales and consistently high footfall.

A soft opening of the new store took place on Monday 2 June in collaboration with Launch, a local charity tackling child food poverty. Coffee and cookies were served, and goodie bags were given to the first ten visitors. The store will officially open on Thursday 5 June with a late-night shopping event, open to all, running from 5pm to 8pm and featuring drinks, DJs and prize giveaways.

Located at Units 22 and 23, Princes Square, Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 3JN, the new store spans 1,828 square foot and builds on AllSaints’ established presence in Scotland, which includes stores in Silverburn, Glasgow’s out-of-town shopping centre, and on George Street in Edinburgh.

AllSaints has significant growth plans for the rest of this year, including the opening of a new, larger store in Bicester Village, the luxury designer outlet, at the end of June.

Frankie Mallinson, AllSaints’ Global Retail Director, commented:“The response to our recent pop-up in Princes Square has been fantastic, and we’re excited to be opening a new permanent space in the same location. It’s a brilliant setting that allows us to deliver the full AllSaints experience, right in the heart of Glasgow.

All Saints have opened a new permanent store in Prince's Square, Glasgow | Contributed

“The new store has a more boutique feel, defined by curated collections, standout service and a personalised, clienteling-led approach. We’re hugely looking forward to welcoming both new and returning customers through the doors.”