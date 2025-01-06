Glasgow is known for its great architecture with many buildings located across the city being a vital part of Glasgow's heritage and identity which we should be celebrating in 2025 as the city turns 850 years old.
You can see the changing face of Glasgow through examples of Art-Deco, Gothic and Victorian architecture in different parts of the city alongside distinctive tenements and grand stone constructions.
The buildings at risk register is populated by important buildings that have been neglected and ignored for too long. It's time for city authorities, owners, planners, architects, developers and the local community to take the necessary steps to ensure these important buildings are restored and returned to being a functioning part of the city rather than monuments to intransigence and decay.
Here are some of the most important buildings in Glasgow we believe should be saved this year.
1. The Lighthouse
The Lighthouse was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and completed in 1895. The building has been closed indefinitely since the pandemic. | Contributed
2. The Egyptian Halls
The Egyptian Halls which were designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson on Union Street has lain empty for over 40 years. Scaffolding has been up in front of the building for many years. The building was listed for sale in 2024. | Scott Abercrombie
3. Glasgow School of Art Mackintosh Building
The Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building has been in ruins for over six years after being fire-ravaged. In May, the school conceded that work to restore Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s masterpiece at the Glasgow School of Art, which was decimated by two fires in four years, will not be complete in the next decade. The stark admission came as work that has been undertaken since 2018 ground to a halt as legal wrangles took precedence and an arbitration process with their insurers began. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. St Vincent Street Church
The building has lain unused since 2021 after the church was forced to close after damage caused plaster to fall from the ceiling. It is the sole survivor of three churches designed for the city by architect Alexander 'Greek' Thomson. | Google Maps
