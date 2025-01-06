3 . Glasgow School of Art Mackintosh Building

The Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building has been in ruins for over six years after being fire-ravaged. In May, the school conceded that work to restore Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s masterpiece at the Glasgow School of Art, which was decimated by two fires in four years, will not be complete in the next decade. The stark admission came as work that has been undertaken since 2018 ground to a halt as legal wrangles took precedence and an arbitration process with their insurers began. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell