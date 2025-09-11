You can see the changing face of Glasgow through examples of Art-Deco, Gothic and Victorian architecture in different parts of the city alongside distinctive tenements and grand stone constructions.
The buildings at risk register is populated by important buildings that have been neglected and ignored for too long. It's time for city authorities, owners, planners, architects, developers and the local community to take the necessary steps to ensure these important buildings are restored and returned to being a functioning part of the city rather than monuments to intransigence and decay.
Here are eight GLASGOW buildings that are still standing but no longer in use IN 2025.
1. Lions Chambers
The architecturally unique Lion Chambers has been abandoned since 1995 having been one of the city’s celebrated architectural designs. Although Glasgow City Council say they are committed to preserving the building, there is still no clear plan for its future. The latest update from Historic Environment Scotland said: "External inspection finds that the condition of the building generally continues to deteriorate. Several upper windows on the south elevation are broken, allowing for bird and water ingress. The metal mesh remains in place on the exterior. There is increasing discolouration and probable damp visible on the external walls." | Historic Environment Scotland
2. British Home Stores (Former), 67-81 Sauchiehall Street
The former BHS site on Sauchiehall Street was added to the building at-risk register list last year. Speaking about the building which has been empty since 2016, Historic Environment Scotland said: “There are a few sections of panels which are missing or damaged under the canopy and on the store frontage. There is some peeling paint on the store frontage as well. There is light vegetation growth on the canopy. The upper glazing appears intact. The lower openings and glazing are covered and appear secure.” Photo: Bloomberg
3. 28-36 Bath Street
The 2-storey building on northwest corner of Bath St and West Nile St junction with 3-storey connected building has been empty for a number of years. A recent visit in August 2023 from Historic Environment Scotland said: "External inspection finds the building to appear vacant. There are some slipped and missing slates. There is paint peeling on the upper masonry and possible dampness in the horizontal course above the ground floor. The shopfronts are boarded up and secured with padlocks on the doors." | Historic Environment Scotland
4. 76-82 Sauchiehall Street
The site has been empty on Sauchiehall Street for many years with the register saying: "External inspection finds the building to appear vacant at upper floors and at entry for 82 Sauchiehall Street. The ground floor unit at 76 Sauchiehall Street and along Renfield St is in use as a restaurant and is not At Risk. The wallheads on the west elevation are damaged and appear to be partially open. Signs of temporary coverings previously in place to protect open wallheads are no longer intact. Two windows as the southwest corner are propped with timber. The southeast corner is currently scaffolded. The entry at 82 Sauchiehall is boarded up and there is graffiti on the timber sheets." | Historic Environment Scotland