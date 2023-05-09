Busy Glasgow train route set to suffer summer disruption

Trains running from Glasgow Central Station to Kilmarnock will come to a halt during the summer so that engineering works can be carried out.
Buses will instead be used as a rail replacement service between June 24 and August 3 to carry commuters along the route.
Currently, the line passes through a number of locations in Glasgow’s Southside such as Crossmyloof, Pollokshaws West, Kennishead, Priesthill and Darnley and Nitshill as it carries a steady flow of passengers every day.
In a statement released by the train operator Scotrail they said, “Engineering work is taking place at East Kilbride / Barrhead, closing all lines all day, every day.
“Trains between Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock will not run. Stations between Pollokshaws West and Kilmarnock will not be served by any train services.
“Crossmyloof and Pollokshaws West will be served by train services between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride.
“Kilmarnock will be served by services to / from Ayr / Dumfries / Carlisle.”
It is planned for there to be two replacement bus services operating every hour between Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock from Monday to Saturday. The service will be reduced to one an hour on a Sunday.