Busy Southside bank to close in Glasgow later this year

It has been announced that another major Glasgow bank is it close later this year.

Barclays Shawlands branch on Kilmarnock Road will close permanently at 12pm on Friday April, 26.

The closure of the branch was confirmed on Barclays website as the statement said: "We'll be closing this branch soon.

"We're permanently closing this branch from 12pm on Friday, April 26, 2024."

It is yet another blow for the city after GlasgowWorld confirmed that two major banks on Sauchiehall Street are also set to close their doors this year as well as a busy bank in Glasgow's West End.