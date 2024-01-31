Register
Busy Southside bank to close in Glasgow later this year

A major bank in Shawlands have announced that they are to close their doors this spring

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:41 GMT
It has been announced that another major Glasgow bank is it close later this year.

Barclays Shawlands branch on Kilmarnock Road will close permanently at 12pm on Friday April, 26.

The closure of the branch was confirmed on Barclays website as the statement said: "We'll be closing this branch soon.

"We're permanently closing this branch from 12pm on Friday, April 26, 2024."

It is yet another blow for the city after GlasgowWorld confirmed that two major banks on Sauchiehall Street are also set to close their doors this year as well as a busy bank in Glasgow's West End.

Both Halifax and Royal Bank of Scotland will close their branches on Sauchiehall Street in 2024, with Bank of Scotland on Byres Road also getting set to close permanently.

