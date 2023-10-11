Major bank announces closure on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street

Halifax on Sauchiehall Street is to close its doors in February 2024

It has been announced that Halifax are to close their Glasgow branch on Sauchiehall Street early next year.

The branch has been open in the city for less than a decade after it took over the premises of much loved restaurant Dino’s which bid farewell to Glaswegians in March 2013 after serving Glasgow for 50 years.

This news will lmean that another unit will become empty on Sauchiehall Street joining the likes of BHS and M&S with the street looking a shadow of its former self.

Customers who use the branch have been written to informing them that the bank will close on February, 5 2024 with a notice also appearing on the window of the branch.

Halifax stated on their website: “We’ve been looking at the way customers use our branches, as many are choosing to use other ways to bank.

“With more customers banking digitally, we’ve seen a fall in branch visits. Because of this, we’ve decided to close this branch.”