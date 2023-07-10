Can you really say you’re from North Glasgow if you haven’t done these 18 things?
Here’s our list of 18 things that every person from the North side of the city should have done!
Glasgow North is probably one of the lesser-known parts of the city with many Glaswegian’s believing that there isn’t much to really do.
The area is continuing to evolve with several changes having taken place along the Forth and Clyde Canal which has previously been dubbed as the Venice of the north. It is also home to two stunning buildings which were designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh which make up an important part of the city’s fiber.
Having produced famous Glaswegian’s such as Robert Caryle and Robert Smith, the area has also been the location of films and television series’ such as Trainspotting and Still Game.
Whether you are from the area and looking for something a bit different to do that is out of your comfort zone or are visiting the city for the first time and looking to sample local culture we have you covered with some of Glasgow North’s best spots for food and drink, exciting activities and historical landmarks.