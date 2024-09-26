Castore set to open new outlet in Glasgow shopping centre
Now open as of September 26 2024, the 1,482 sq ft store will showcase Castore’s renowned range of performance sportswear, designed with innovative materials that deliver lightweight durability and exceptional functionality for both men and women.
From F1 and tennis to a dedicated golf range, consumers will be able to find sportswear worn by sports teams including McLaren and Rangers FC as well as by ambassadors such as Andy Murray and Adam Peaty.
To celebrate the new opening, the first 50 customers in store received a ‘special gift’ on arrival.
Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Castore to Braehead Shopping Centre, providing another premium brand to a wide variety of sports fans across the region. This new opening comes off the back of some exciting recent new openings and will add to our varied and high-quality retail mix.”
Danny Grimshaw, Head of Retail at Castore, added: “Our new Castore store at Braehead will provide us with an opportunity to continue offering top of the range sportswear to our loyal customers in the region. No matter what you’re looking for, the new store will be able to help, and we can’t wait to welcome you all in store.”
