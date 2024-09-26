Castore set to open new outlet in Glasgow shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Braehead Shopping Centre announces the opening of leading British performance sportswear brand, Castore, following the closure of the city centre outlet earlier this year.

Now open as of September 26 2024, the 1,482 sq ft store will showcase Castore’s renowned range of performance sportswear, designed with innovative materials that deliver lightweight durability and exceptional functionality for both men and women.

From F1 and tennis to a dedicated golf range, consumers will be able to find sportswear worn by sports teams including McLaren and Rangers FC as well as by ambassadors such as Andy Murray and Adam Peaty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the new opening, the first 50 customers in store received a ‘special gift’ on arrival.

McAteer Photo, Alan McAteer, @mc

Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Castore to Braehead Shopping Centre, providing another premium brand to a wide variety of sports fans across the region. This new opening comes off the back of some exciting recent new openings and will add to our varied and high-quality retail mix.”

Danny Grimshaw, Head of Retail at Castore, added: “Our new Castore store at Braehead will provide us with an opportunity to continue offering top of the range sportswear to our loyal customers in the region. No matter what you’re looking for, the new store will be able to help, and we can’t wait to welcome you all in store.”