Sean Batty, an ambassador at Scotland Loves Local, spent an afternoon working with the team at Milngavie business, Gavin’s Mill

Customers at a community café and shop in Milngavie were treated to some star service - courtesy of television weather presenter Sean Batty.

The STV weatherman spent an afternoon working with the team at Gavin’s Mill as part of a drive to highlight the importance of backing local businesses.

He served in the shop and stepped into the café while filming for a special video released today (Monday) as Scotland Loves Local Week gets underway. The week will shine a spotlight on the work taking place to breathe new life into communities and economies - with local support the key to success.

And Gavin’s Mill is being hailed as an inspirational example of how community action and determination can make a tremendous difference.

Sean, an ambassador for Scotland Loves Local, said: “The great thing about Gavin’s Mill is that it’s a community project, supporting local people. It was started by the community and is run by the community.

“This is a historic site which has been restored. As a community hub, it brings people together, introduces jobs to the area and opportunities for volunteers - as well as supporting local producers.

“It shows the power of choosing local and the difference it can make to local areas, supporting our friends and neighbours.”

Gavin’s Mill is a former 17th century corn mill and listed building on the banks of Allander Water.

Acquired and brought back to life by the Gavin’s Mill Community Project charity in 2017, it is run almost entirely by volunteers and features a fairtrade shop, café and event space for community projects

Julie Kelly, who heads the retail, marketing and events at the venue, highlighted how the mill has grown into a springboard to success for other local enterprises.

She said: “We offer a space for emerging producers - people working in small business units or their kitchens, to help them grow their businesses. It gives us a USP - things you can’t get anywhere else.

“There’s so much entrepreneurialism in Scotland. In fact, it’s incredible. But it’s so hard sometimes for them to get a shop window. We can give them that here, bring their product to the community and watch them grow.”

Sean Batty in the Gavin’s Mill cafe with Julie Hall | Contributed

As well as showcasing Scottish produce, the shop stocks fairtrade foods and artisan crafts from around the world, it also features its own refillery, helping shoppers to cut down on the plastic packaging they use.

Its café is also a vibrant space - with local produce and home-made treats on the menu. Semi-retired businesswoman Julie Hall chairs the trading arm of Gavin’s Mill and showed Sean around the café.

She said: “We’re very much part of the community - a comfortable, friendly cafe and people love coming here. We have a small number of paid staff, but we couldn’t do this without our volunteers, who are of all ages.”

Gavin’s Mill Community Project took on the mill, which has had various uses over the centuries, after it had stood in disrepair for three years.

Explaining the difference that local people make by supporting the project, charity chair Sue Milne said: “All of its profits go to the charity to help us look after the mill as well as looking after communities overseas and in East Dunbartonshire.

“As a charity we’ve taken on the job of being the custodians of this building. We managed to raise £180,000 and the rest is a mortgage. It’s another epic journey to get that paid off and do the other things that this place really needs so that it can work fully for the community.”

Scotland Loves Local Week is organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership as part of its work on the wider Scotland Loves Local drive, which aims to protect jobs and build stronger communities by encouraging people to think, choose and spend locally.

As part of the week of action, people, businesses and organisations are being encouraged to sign the Scotland Loves Local Pledge to think local first - a promise which has secured support from Milngavie Business Improvement District and East Dunbartonshire Council.

Milngavie BID manager, Tony I’Anson, said: “We’re blessed with brilliant businesses across the town. It’s great to see them recognised as part of the Scotland Loves Local drive, which the community has played a prominent part in championing since its launch in 2020.”

To sign the pledge, go to www.lovelocal.scot/pledge.